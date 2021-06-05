Eng vs NZ Test: Visitors hopeful of result despite losing third day to rain

-
New Zealand bowling coach Shane Jurgensen "potentially believes" that the ongoing first Test will have a result despite the third day getting washed out due to persistent rain at Lord's on Friday.
Rain played spoilsport on day three and not a single ball was bowled before play was abandoned due to rain. The start of play was first delayed and then the day was eventually washed out.
"I think there's still enough time to potentially believe that there can be a result," stuff.co.nz quoted Jurgensen as saying.
England is trailing by 267 runs, having restricted New Zealand to 378 on day two of the opening Test.
"The advantage for us is we've got the runs on the board and that's always good, to be in front at this stage of the game in terms of runs," said Jurgensen.
The Kiwi bowling coach feels getting a result might difficult but New Zealand will keep pushing for the win on the last two days of the opening Test.
"In two days, it's going to be tough to get a result, but at the same time we've still got to believe and keep pushing," said Jurgensen.
"From our perspective, you most likely adjust the way you think a little bit, but for us it's still about playing five days of good cricket, or now, obviously, four," he added.
On the second day, Devon Conway's double ton and tight bowling from the pacers helped New Zealand gain an upper before Joe Root and Rory Burns held fort for England.
England will resume their first innings from 111/2, with Burns (59*) and Root (42*) at the crease.
