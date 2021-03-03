England's Tom Banton among two foreigners in PSL to test positive for Covid

-
ALSO READ
Three more Covid-19 positive cases in Pakistan Super League: PCB
PCB launches probe into players' Covid-19 cases in New Zealand
Fakhar Zaman out of New Zealand tour after showing Covid-19 symptoms
1st Test: New Zealand need 7 wickets, Pakistan 302 runs to win
Second South African player tests Covid positive, warm-up game called off
-
England batsman Tom Banton is one of the two foreign players who tested positive for COVID-19 in the ongoing Pakistan Super League and he has been put under isolation, the cricketer confirmed.
Pakistan Cricket Board's Director of Media Sami Burney had announced on Tuesday that two foreign players and one member of the support staff had tested positive for the virus. This was after Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed tested positive on Monday.
Burney had not named the two players and the support staff member.
"Unfortunately I received a positive COVID-19 test yesterday and I am now isolating and following the PSL protocols. Fortunately I am feeling OK so far," Banton tweeted.
"I have been well looked after by the PCB and Quetta Gladiators," added the 22-year-old who has played six ODIs and nine T20 International matches for England.
The PCB official had said that out of the fresh three positive cases, one cricketer belonged to the Islamabad United franchise, whose player Ahmed had tested positive on Monday sparking a scare in the PSL.
"Out of the three positive results, one player belongs to Islamabad and the remaining to two other franchises," he had said, adding that the PSL would continue as per schedule.
Ahmed's positive result on Monday led to the postponement of their match against Quetta Gladiators.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor