England vs Australia 1st T20 playing 11, squad, Manchester weather forecast

England would look to continue its strong show in limited over cricket, when led side take on Australia in the first of the three-match T20 International series at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton on Friday (September 4). England is coming into the match with a defeat against Pakistan in a thriller. Australia, on the other hand, will play its first international cricket match after five months due to pandemic.



The limited over series between Australia and England will be special because it is being played without spectators in accordance with Covid-19 restrictions. Playing in front of an empty stadium will not be new for the English, who have managed to fit in a full international cricket summer in all formats against the West Indies, Ireland and Pakistan despite the pandemic.



Australia is the latest nation to fly to England and stay in a bio- bubble, meaning its players have done no more than practice and spend time in a hotel since they arrived 11 days ago.



After a few intra-squad matches, Aussies are itching for the real competitive cricket, something they haven't had since mid-March when the scheduled ODI series against New Zealand was abandoned.





England vs Australia playing 11 prediction



Australia’s limited over captain has hinted on the eve of the match that Marnus Labuschagne will have to wait for an T20 international debut. The Australian limited-over side is packed with stars, Captain himself and at the top followed by "We're pretty settled with how we structure our T20 side at the moment," Finch said. "He played nicely the other day, but I think he might have to wait a little bit longer in T20 cricket,” he added.



Meanwhile the Australian middle order will be boasted by the power-hitters like Glenn Maxwell, and Mitchell Marsh.



Australia tentative playing 11: David Warner, (c), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood,

England tentative playing 11: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, (c), Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid,

England, on the other hand, will be boasted by return of its experienced players in Jos Buttler, and Ben Stokes is still not available due to personal reasons. Tom Banton has been a find for England and it would be interesting to see how he play against pace trio of Cummins, Hazlewood and Starc. The return of Archer will strengthen the England bowling department as it looked a bit inexperienced against recently concluded Pakistan series.According to weather.com forecast, Southampton weather may play a spoilsport as there is nearly 40 per cent chance of rainfall on Friday. However, English weather prediction comes tricky at times and we may hope for the winds to push the clouds away from the Ageas Bowl.Australian skipper Finch reckoned that Southampton wicket may have some pace which would allow batsmen to play their shots. The Ageas bowl wicket has been equally helpful for batsmen and bowlers in the past and we may not see a run feast like Manchester here.In ENG vs AUS 3rd T20, England would start favourites against Australia given side has played two limited over series while Australia is coming after 5-month break.Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid,Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood.(c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner,