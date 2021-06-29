Copa America 2021: Brazil star Neymar complains about pitch again

-
ALSO READ
Copa America 2021 full schedule, match time, squads, live telecast in India
IPL 2021 to begin on April 9, final on May 30; check full schedule here
Australia virtually out of ICC World Test Championship's final contention
Uruguay wins and puts Chile in Brazil's way in next stage at Copa America
Euro Cup 2021 full schedule, match time, live broadcast, streaming in India
-
Brazil star Neymar complained about a Copa America pitch again.
Brazil's quarterfinal on Friday against Uruguay or Chile will be in Rio de Janeiro at Nilton Santos Stadium, of which the field has been heavily criticized since the start of the tournament.
In a post on Instagram, Neymar pondered Where will the next Brazil match be played? beneath photos of a dirt pitch and Wembley Stadium's impeccable-looking pitch during the 2012 Olympics.
Neymar also criticized the Rio pitch on June 17 after Brazil beat Peru 4-0.
Celebrating yesterday's goal in the beautiful' pitch of the Engenhao, the striker said, using the name Brazilians use to call the stadium.
Please, fix the pitch.
Lionel Messi and his Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni have also criticized the pitch of Nilton Santos.
Brazilian media reported at the weekend that Brazil wanted to play its quarterfinal at Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba because of the pitch at the Rio stadium. If Brazil advances, it will also play the semifinal at Nilton Santos.
CONMEBOL said it finished on Sunday upgrading the Maracan Stadium pitch for the final on July 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor