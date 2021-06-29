Copa America: Messi stars in record-breaking appearance for Argentina

rose to the occasion as defeated Bolivia in the ongoing here at the Arena Pantanal.

Messi scored two goals as defeated Bolivia 4-1 to finish at the top of Group A in the ongoing with 10 points from four games. The side will now lock horns against Ecuador in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

As he stepped onto the field to play against Bolivia, Messi broke Argentina's record for most national team caps. This was the 148th time that Messi walked out to the pitch to represent

Messi went past Javier Mascherano to achieve the feat. In the game, Messi scored two goals in the 33rd and 42nd minutes respectively.

In the game against Bolivia, Alejandro Dario Gomez had opened the scoring for Argentina as he netted the ball into the goalpost in the 6th minute.

Bolivia did manage to score one goal in the 60th minute as Erwin Saavedra got the better of Argentina goalkeeper Franco Armani.

Lautaro Martinez scored the final goal for Argentina in the 65th minute and in the end, Argentina walked away with a 4-1 victory.

In another match, Uruguay defeated Paraguay 1-0 on Monday (local time) in the ongoing to finish at the second spot in Group A with seven points.

