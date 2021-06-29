Copa America: Messi stars in record-breaking appearance for Argentina

-
ALSO READ
Copa America 2021 full schedule, match time, squads, live telecast in India
IPL 2021 to begin on April 9, final on May 30; check full schedule here
No rest for Argentina's record-chasing Lionel Messi at Copa America
Australia virtually out of ICC World Test Championship's final contention
La Liga 2020-21: Lionel Messi registers his 650th goal for Barcelona
-
Lionel Messi rose to the occasion as Argentina defeated Bolivia in the ongoing Copa America here at the Arena Pantanal.
Messi scored two goals as Argentina defeated Bolivia 4-1 to finish at the top of Group A in the ongoing Copa America with 10 points from four games. The side will now lock horns against Ecuador in the quarterfinals on Sunday.
As he stepped onto the field to play against Bolivia, Messi broke Argentina's record for most national team caps. This was the 148th time that Messi walked out to the pitch to represent Argentina.
Messi went past Javier Mascherano to achieve the feat. In the game, Messi scored two goals in the 33rd and 42nd minutes respectively.
In the game against Bolivia, Alejandro Dario Gomez had opened the scoring for Argentina as he netted the ball into the goalpost in the 6th minute.
Bolivia did manage to score one goal in the 60th minute as Erwin Saavedra got the better of Argentina goalkeeper Franco Armani.
Lautaro Martinez scored the final goal for Argentina in the 65th minute and in the end, Argentina walked away with a 4-1 victory.
In another match, Uruguay defeated Paraguay 1-0 on Monday (local time) in the ongoing Copa America to finish at the second spot in Group A with seven points.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor