'Feeling is mutual': Federer after Murray calls his game 'inspirational'

Tennis star Roger Federer responded to Andy Murray's words of admiration after the Swiss ace's third round win at the French Open 2021, pointing out that he also saw the British player as 'insprational'.
"Im not bothered by the outcome of this match at all. Just seeing Federer at 39 off the back of 2 knee surgeries playing to an empty stadium at 12.30am getting fired up is inspirational to me. Do what you *heart emoji*," Murray tweeted after the Swiss ace won the match against unseeded opponent Dominik Koepfer.
Murray who was watching Federer's grueling third-round encounter against Koepfer at Roland Garros lauded the current world number 8 even before the match ended.
Roger Federer then replied to the Scot, "Thank you Sir Andy, the feeling is mutual. You gotta love it See you on the*grass emoji*." Clearly Federer is looking forward to the upcoming grass season to play Murray, who has had right hip surgeries in January 2018 and January 2019.
Federer ousted German Dominik Koepfer 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 7-6(4), 7-5 in an empty main Court Philippe-Chatrier to reach the fourth round where he will face big-hitting Matteo Berrettini. If the 20 times Grand Slam champion gets by the Italian, he could potentially face Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals.
"You've got to love what you do, and I do," Federer reiterated in the press conference after the match. "My fighting spirit got me over the line," added the 2009 French Open champion.
