FIFA lifts ban on AIFF; women's U-17 World Cup to be held in India

World football governing body FIFA on Friday lifted the ban imposed on the AIFF after the Supreme Court terminated the mandate of the Committee of Administrators (CoA), clearing the decks for India to host the Women's U-17 World Cup in October.
FIFA had suspended the All India Football Federation on August 15 for "undue influence from third parties" and the revocation came 11 days after that.
"The Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to lift the suspension that was imposed on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) due to undue third-party influence," the FIFA said in a statement.
"The decision was taken after FIFA received confirmation that the mandate of the committee of administrators that was set up to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee had been terminated and that the AIFF administration had regained full control of the AIFF's daily affairs.
"As a consequence, the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 scheduled to take place on 11-30 October 2022 will be held in India as planned."
FIFA said it and the AFC will continue to monitor the situation and will support the AIFF in conducting its elections in a timely manner.
