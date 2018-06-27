Fifa World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Serbia live: When and where to watch

Brazil look to build on their morale-boosting 2-0 win over Costa Rica and seal a berth in the knockout stages when they lock horns against Serbia in their final Group E match at Saint Petersberg on Wednesday.

The Selecaos need just a draw to secure qualification for the last 16.

For Serbia, a win would guarantee their progress although a draw could see them through if Switzerland lose to Costa Rica by more than one goal in the other group game.

Pre-tournament favourites Brazil haven't been at their best in the first two games, playing out a 1-1 draw against the Swiss and having to wait until injury time to finally secure the much-needed goals to win it against Costa Rica.

Although the manner of victory should give them a lot of confidence, coach knows that they need to up their ante in all departments, more so with the incredible talent they have in their ranks.





Brazil will keep their starting XI more or less unchanged from the one that beat Costa Rica, but Douglas Costa who impressed after being substituted, will miss out due to a right-thigh muscle injury. Defender Danilo will also miss the last group stage match against Serbia.

The onus will again be on Neymar to lead a bunch of excellent footballers to a triumph. The five-time World Cup winners' most expensive player has not lived up to the hype and broke down in tears after the last-gasp win the other day. Brazil's inability to keep their emotions in check contributed to their spectacular implosion at the 2014 World Cup, so the common fear back in Rio is that once again the pressure might prove too much for the Selecaos in Russia.

Serbia, meanwhile, are coming into the game on the back of a deflating 1-2 loss to Switzerland.

Serbia were leading for much of the first half, thanks to Aleksandar Mitrovic's goal in the fifth minute. But twin strikes from Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri took the game away from them. Although, the Serbians were real close in equalising but a denied penalty and a few missed chances latter, Switzerland went home with three points. The Balkans will have to lift their game by a few notches against Brazil who have the likes of Neymar, Phillipe Coutinho, Firmino and Gabriel Jesus to cause real trouble.

Mladen Krstajic's Serbia have strength but lack agility, a shortcoming that ultimately cost them the match against the Alp nation.

Mitrovic's aerial quality is a reason Serbia can be confident but overall the team will have to work really hard in order to make it through to the knockouts with a win against the Selecaos.

In World Cup, Brazil's defeats to the Balkan side came against the old Yugoslavia in 1930 and 1934.





