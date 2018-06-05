Fifa World Cup 2018: Five players who will take their final bow in Russia

In all possibility, this is Messi's last shot at the ultimate footballing honour. Messi had already announced his international retirement after a Final defeat from Chile in Copa America Centenario. It goes both ways for Messi, even if Argentina wins this World Cup, Messi would like to end his international career on a high. There might not be a place for Messi in Argentina if the team loses the championship with a reshuffle likely to happen. Messi echoes the urgency in an interview, “My dream is still the same – to be in the final and lift the cup. We want to lift the Cup this time since this might be the last chance for our generation of footballers to win it.” Will the little magician finally taste the World Cup gold?