We played well and leave with our heads held high, says Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal captain and star striker has said that his team played well in the FIFA World Cup and deserved something more out of the tournament.

The comment came after Portuguese were knocked out of the World Cup by Uruguay in the eliminating round.

"We must congratulate Uruguay because they are the national team that are in the quarter-final. I think we played a good game and maybe we deserved more, but in football, the ones that score the most goals win and they scored two, so congratulations," Marca.com quoted Ronaldo, as saying.

"We leave with our heads held high. As the captain of Portugal, I know how hard we have worked and we must be proud of the team," he added.



The Portugal skipper further said that he is happy with kind of efforts put in by the players and asserted that this team will continue to win in the future.

"We go with our heads held high and we are sure that this team will continue to win things," he said.

"This team will continue to be one of the best in the world, with quality players, a young group, united. I am confident and happy because this team will always fight with all their strength," he added.

Uruguay brushed aside 's Portugal 2-1 in their round of 16 encounter at the ongoing 21st edition of the FIFA World Cup on Saturday.