Fifa World Cup 2018 Panama vs Tunisia live: When and where to watch

The two teams will be playing mainly for pride, but the game is likely to be all the more lively as a result. We look forward to the basement battle in

These two teams won't be part of the knockout stages at Russia 2018 but don't let that stop you getting involved in our Bracket Challenge. Join in and you could win prizes.

With Belgium and England now officially through to the Round of 16, all that remains for Tunisia and Panama, the other two nations in at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, is to try to bow out with a bang. Both teams will be intent on putting on a good show, serving up goals and securing a victory that would allow them to head home with their heads held high.





ALSO READ: Fifa world cup 2018 England vs Belgium: When and where to watch for free

Tunisia suffered heartbreak in their opener against England, succumbing to a last-gasp 2-1 defeat after having adopted a cautious approach. This led them to change tack and go on the attack against Belgium in their second game, only to fall to an even heavier defeat. While that second encounter showcased their creativity and firepower, with several key defenders out injured, the Eagles of Carthage were far too open at the other end of the pitch and were punished in the 5-2 loss for a string of mistakes. Will they get the balance right this time round in order to claim a win that they have spent decades waiting for?

Meanwhile, World Cup debutants Panama fought well in their curtain-raiser against Belgium before eventually losing 3-0. However, they endured a tougher time against England, going down 6-1. Nevertheless, they will be buoyed by having broken their goalscoring duck through talismanic leader Felipe Baloy, which could inspire Los Canaleros to notch more goals and pick up their first point, or even victory, at the competition. With their players raring to write their names in their country's history, anything is possible.

Panama 23-man final squad:

Goalkeepers: Jaime Penedo (Dinamo Bucharest), Jose Calderon (Chorrillo FC), Alex Rodriguez (San Francisco FC).

Defenders: Michael Murillo (New York Red Bulls), Harold Cummings (San Jose Earthquakes), Fidel Escobar (New York Red Bulls), Roman Torres (Seattle Sounders FC), Adolfo Machado (Houston Dynamo), Eric Davis (DAC Dunajska Streda), Luis Ovalle (CD Olimpia), Felipe Baloy (CSD Municipal).





ALSO READ: Panama World Cup squad: The first timers are placed in a tough group

Midfielders: Gabriel Gomez (Atletico Bucaramanga), Edgar Barcenas (Cafetaleros de Tapachula), Armando Cooper (Club Universidad de Chile), Valentin Pimentel (Plaza Amador), Alberto Quintero (Universitario Lima), Anibal Godoy (San Jose Earthquakes), Jose Luis Rodriguez (KAA Gent).

Forwards: Blas Perez (CSD Municipal), Gabriel Torres (CD Huachipato), Ismael Diaz (Deportivo La Coruña), Abdiel Arroyo (LD Alajuelense), Luis Tejada (Sport Boys).

Tunisia's 23 man World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Farouk Ben Mustapha (Al Shabab, Saudi Arabia), Moez Hassen (Chateauroux, France), Aymen Mathlouthi (Al Baten, Saudi Arabia)

Defenders: Rami Bedoui (Etoile du Sahel), Yohan Benalouane (Leicester City, England), Syam Ben Youssef (Kasimpasa, Turkey), Dylan Bronn (Gent, Belgium), Oussama Haddadi (Dijon, France), Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly, Egypt), Yassine Meriah (CS Sfaxien), Hamdi Nagguez (Zamalek, Egypt)





ALSO READ: Tunisia World Cup squad: Can the Carthage Eagles cross first round barrier?

Midfielders: Anice Badri (Esperance), Mohamed Amine Ben Amor (Al Ahli Riyadh, Saudi Arabia), Ghaylene Chaalali (Esperance), Ahmed Khalil (Club Africain), Saifeddine Khaoui (Troyes, France), Ferjani Sassi (Al Nasr, Saudi Arabia), Ellyes Skhiri (Montpellier, France), Naim Sliti (Dijon, France), Bassem Srarfi (Nice, France)

Forwards: Fakhreddine Ben Youssef (Al Ittifaq, Saudi Arabia), Saber Khalifa (Club Africain), Wahbi Khazri (Rennes, France)





When and Where to watch: Panama vs Tunisia

Time: 11:30 PM (IST)

In today's match, Panama vs Tunisia, will be played in Mordovia stadium on Thurday, June 28, 2018 at 11:30 PM (IST).

Free streaming details: Panama vs Tunisia

Panama vs Tunisia will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the matches for free to their respective subscribers.