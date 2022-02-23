Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar joins Delhi Capitals as assistant coach

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021, DC vs RR playing 11: Royals makes 2 changes; Lalit in for Stoinis
IPL 2021, KKR vs DC playing 11: Southee to make debut for Kolkata today
IPL 2021, KKR vs RR: Kolkata virtually knocks MI out of playoffs race
IPL 2021: DC vs CSK playing 11: Uthappa replaces Raina in Chennai line-up
IPL 2021, Match 33, DC vs SRH Highlights: Delhi Capitals win by 8 wickets
-
Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals on Wednesday announced the appointment of former India pacer Ajit Agarkar as the team's new assistant coach.
"I am very excited to be part of Delhi Capitals squad for this season. I have been lucky enough to be a player and to be returning in a different capacity," Agarkar said in a Delhi Capitals release.
"It's obviously very exciting. We have a young and terrific squad led by one of the most talented players in the world - Rishabh Pant. And the coach Ricky Ponting has been a legend of the game. Looking forward to working with them, can't wait to get started and creating some special memories," he added.
The 44-year-old, with 288 ODI and 58 Test wickets to his name, has represented Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils in the IPL.
Agarkar joins the Delhi Capitals coaching staff of Ricky Ponting (Head Coach), Pravin Amre (Assistant Coach) and James Hopes (Bowling Coach).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor