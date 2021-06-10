French Open: Djokovic to face defending champion Nadal in semi-finals

-
ALSO READ
French Open 2021: Nadal beats Popyrin 6-3, 6-2, 7-6, advances to 2nd round
India vs New Zealand: All you need to know about WTC final at Southampton
Rafael Nadal beats World No 1 Novak Djokovic for 10th Rome Open title
IND vs NZ: Kohli, Williamson set to renew captaincy rivalry in WTC final
WTC final: Will try to frustrate Williamson with dot balls, says Siraj
-
World number one Novak Djokovic will lock horns with defending champion Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals of the ongoing French Open on Friday.
Djokovic on Wednesday (local time) defeated ninth-seeded Italian Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-5 in the quarter-finals to book the semi-final berth.
The Serbian tennis player started off well as he won the first two sets quite easily but Berrettini came back in the third set.
However, Djokovic made the most of every opportunity converting four of nine breakpoints and saved all three break points in the fourth set to register a win. As a result, it took more than three hours to overcome his ninth-seeded opponent.
Djokovic and Nadal will lock horns for the 58th time and it will be their ninth face-off in Paris.
Nadal had defeated Argentina's Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
The 35-year old was at his prime best in the first set, and he dropped just three games, not giving his Argentine opponent any chance, and as a result, the Spaniard won the first set 6-3.
In the second set, Schwartzman took a 3-0 lead, but Nadal showed his temperament as he bounced back strongly and he brought the scoreline level to 3-3.
However, the Argentine Schwartzman managed to hold his own, and in the end, he won the second set 6-4.
The third set between Nadal and the Argentine saw back and forth action and at one stage it was tied at 4-4.
In the end, the Spaniard managed to hold his ground and he won the set 6-4, and he just needed to win one more set to qualify into the semifinals.
Carrying on with his winning momentum, Nadal did not let up and he went on to win the match.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor