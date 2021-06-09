Tokyo 2020: Australian baseball team withdraws from Olympic qualifying

-
ALSO READ
Indian boxers to have three-week training camp abroad before Olympics 2021
'India's male, female flagbearer for Olympics 2021 to be named by June end'
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Birendra Lakra desperate to be in Indian hockey team
Tokyo Olympics 2021: IOA in search of new apparel sponsor by month-end
Hockey team preparing for Tokyo Games with Olympic simulation: Ramandeep
-
Australia's Olympic baseball team has given up trying to qualify for the Tokyo Games because of coronavirus-related travel complications.
Baseball Australia's chief executive Glenn Williams on Wednesday said the gut-wrenching decision to withdraw makes Olympic qualification impossible. The final qualifying tournament on June 22-26 was initially due to be hosted by Taiwan but late last month it was moved to Puebla, Mexico.
Attending the final Olympic qualifier in a COVID world was always going to present significant challenges, Williams said.
The planning for Taiwan was extensive and with the late change in location and dates, those plans became obsolete.
We worked through multiple options and scenarios but the logistical challenges of providing a safe environment for the group were insurmountable.
Williams said even if Australia attended and won the qualifying event, subsequent quarantine requirements made it impossible to compete at the Tokyo Games starting on July 23.
Athlete health and safety was always of paramount importance, he said.
And there were simply too many unanswered questions presenting significant risks. The complexity of moving such a large group, through two countries, with limited flight availability, presented a real risk of members of the group being stranded overseas and requiring medical treatment."
World No. 4-ranked Taiwan last week pulled out of the Mexico qualifying tournament for the same reason. China withdrew in early May before the tournament was moved from Taiwan to Mexico.
Baseball is making its return to the Olympics after being dumped from the program for the 2012 and 2016 Games after first appearing as a full medal sport at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. Australia won a silver medal at the Athens Olympics in 2004, losing to Cuba in the final.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor