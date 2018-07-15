From Putin to Mick Jagger, big names who will attend Fifa World Cup final

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the Fifa World Cup final between France and Croatia in Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin will be joined by several world leaders, including France's Emmanuel Macron, Croatian Prime Minister and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani of Qatar, where Fifa World Cup will next be held in 2022.





Fifa World Cup 2022





Non-political guests will include 100-metre world record holder and Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

Beset by delays in finishing stadiums and infrastructure in the build up to the tournament -- and amid fears of the type of racism or hooliganism that has plagued the Russian game in recent decades -- the World Cup is roundly being viewed as a huge success for Russia.



Gianni Infantino, whose organisation has been dogged by allegations of corruption and impropriety, said Friday that had been the "best World Cup ever", adding that the whole world "fell in love with Russia" for hosting the tournament.