Germany to begin Nations League campaign vs Spain on Sep 3, confirms Uefa

will begin its 2020 Nations League campaign against on September 3 as Uefa confirmed the revised schedule for the competition.

The tournament which saw its first edition being played in 2018-19, has moved the dates for its group stages due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first edition of the tournament was won by Portugal.

"The 2020/21 Uefa Nations League group stage will be played on revised dates in September, October and November 2020. The new schedule was announced following a meeting of the Uefa Executive Committe to discuss the new European calendar in light of the Covid-19 outbreak," Uefa said in an official statement.



"The national team windows of October and November 2020 will now feature triple-headers instead of double-headers, thus allowing the postponed Uefa EURO 2020 play-offs to be rescheduled for 8 October and 12 November. The group stage matches of the 2020/21 Uefa Nations League will be played on the following dates: 3/4/5 and 6/7/8 September; 10/11 and 13/14 October; 14/15 and 17/18 November 2020. Friendly matches will be played on 7/8 October and 11/12 November," it added.

The first matchday will be on September 3 as will lock horns against

Iceland will then host England on September 5 with reigning champions Portugal also in action at home against Croatia.

There will be six matchdays in total with the finals then set to be played at a yet to be confirmed date next year.

