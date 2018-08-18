JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Asian Games 2018 » News

Ind vs Eng 3rd Test: Can Kohli & co make a comeback in a do-or-die test?
Business Standard

Google celebrates the opening of 18th Asian Games with colourful doodle

The doodle features sports like Kabaddi, weightlifting, Archery, Baseball, Fencing, and Jujitsu

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Google Doodle of 18th Asian Games 2018
Screenshot of Google Homepage

Google with a colourful doodle is celebrating the commencement of the 18th edition of the Asian Games on Saturday.

The doodle features sports like Kabaddi, weightlifting, Archery, Baseball, Fencing, and Jujitsu.

45 nations of Olympic Council of Asia, including India, Pakistan, China, Bangladesh, Iran, Iraq, Nepal, and Japan, are participating in the event that is being hosted by Indonesia. The Asian Games is organised by the Olympic Council of Asia and held at an interval of four years.

This year's game will also include non-physical events like esports, or competitive video games.

Google in its official blog wrote, "Esports will be considered a "demonstration" category this year, so no official medals will be given, but they plan to do so at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
First Published: Sat, August 18 2018. 09:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY