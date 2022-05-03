GT vs PBKS: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium

-
Having won eight of their nine matches so far, the Gujarat Titans are on cloud nine and they have yet another opposition at the front to conquer when they face Punjab Kings at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, May 03rd 2022.
The Punjab Kings, who lost the plot after losing a close encounter against the Gujarat Titans at the same venue when Rahul Tewatia hit back to back sixes, will now look to get their act back. They were beaten brutally against Lucknow Super Giants in their last game.
GT vs PBKS Pitch Report
The Pitch at the DY Patil Stadium is one made for quality cricket as chasing even 160 has proved tough at this wicket. For today’s match between Rajasthan and Mumbai, the pitch will have something for the bowlers as it will offer some bounce for pacers and grip for the spinners. Being a night game, the spinners might face some difficulty gripping the ball as dew will make it wet.
GT vs PBKS Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report
For today’s match between Gujarat and Punjab, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 66-83%, while the temperature will hover between 31 to 28 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm.
The Weather in Navi Mumbai is slightly better than in Mumbai in terms of humidity and the amount of dew. However, a lot of dew is expected for this game and a captain winning the toss would look to field first without any second thought.
GT vs PBKS Live Streaming
The GT vs PBKS match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. This match between Gujarat and Punjab can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
When and Where would GT vs PBKS IPL 2022 Match take place?
The match between GT and PBKS would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on May 03rd, 2022, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's Indian Premier League.
Where can people watch the IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Live and Exclusive?
People can watch Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans take on Mayank Agarwal’s Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the IPL 2022 match between GT and PBKS can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.
