Hamstring injury rules India pacer Deepak Chahar out of Sri Lanka T20Is

India pacer Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 International series against Sri Lanka due to a hamstring injury.
The in-form bowler had suffered the injury during the third T20 International against West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday.
"He is ruled out of the series and will complete his rehab at NCA," said a BCCI official.
It remains to be seen if Chahar will be fit for the IPL which is expected to begin in the last week of March.
"The team has sought no replacement as vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah is already in the side," the official added.
The T20 International series against Sri Lanka begins in Lucknow on Thursday.
