Harmanpreet praises Vastrakar for her performance against Trailblazers

Supernovas skipper praised her teammate Pooja Vastrakar for her match-winning performance against Trailblazers in the opening match of the Women's T20 Challenge.

Clinical knocks by batters and a four-wicket haul by Pooja Vastrakar guided Supernovas to a 49-run win against Trailblazers in the opening match of the Women's T20 Challenge here at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Monday.

"The way we wanted to bowl in the second innings, we did really well. Whatever we planned we were able to execute. Proper game for us. I think we were 20 runs short. Whenever I was thinking to execute myself, we were losing wickets. That's why I had to stay there, look for ones and twos," said Harmanpreet in a post-match presentation.

"We need to look for partnerships. Weren't able to do that after Harleen and mine. Pooja did a great job for us - that's what we were expecting from her. We just need to come back with the same motion. When you win the game, you're happy and relaxed. Because we won, I don't think we're very tired," she added.

Chasing 164, Mandhana scored 34 runs and stitched a 39-run partnership with Hayley Matthews. Their duo was broken by Pooja Vastrakar, who went on to scalp two more wickets and help her side restrict Trailblazers at 114/9.

Earlier in the day, Skipper top-scored for Supernovas with a knock of 37 while Harleen Deol played quick innings of 35 off 19 balls. Openers Deandra Dottin and Priya Punia also played good knocks of 32 and 22 respectively.

For Trailblazers, Hayley Matthews scalped three wickets while Salma Khatun bagged two. While Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Poonam Yadav took one apiece.

Supernovas will now be going up against Velocity for their next clash on Tuesday while Triblazers will be facing the same opponent on Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)