Here are top five controversies in the last decade ahead of Ashes 2019

England and Australia are once again set to heat up the cricketing world when they face each other in the five-match Ashes series 2019 beginning August 1 at Edgbaston. The world's oldest cricketing rivalry has witnessed many heated arguments and controversies over 330 Test matches that have been played between the two giants.

Ahead of the first Test at Edgbaston, news agency IANS takes a look at the top five controversies to have sparked off over the last 10 year:



Time-wasting tactics of Strauss

With tail-enders Jimmy Anderson and Monty Panesar at the crease and needing to cling on in the opening Test of the 2009 Ashes, England were accused of deliberate time-wasting by Australian captain Ricky Ponting when opposite number Andrew Strauss twice sent 12th man Bilal Shafayat out into the middle.

Anderson and Panesar had held out for the final 40 minutes to salvage an unlikely draw but twice during the 10th wicket pair's 69-ball stand, Shafayat and physio Steve McCaig were sent with three overs to play for what appeared to be no other reason than to waste time.

However, Strauss had defended his decision.



When Stuart Broad stood his ground

In the first Test of the 2013 Ashes, England fast bowler Stuart Broad refused to walk despite edging spinner Ashton Agar's delivery to first slip on the third day.

Australian skipper Michael Clarke, who was standing at slip, took the catch after the ball rebounded off the thigh pad of wicketkeeper Brad Haddin.

Australia could have easily overturned umpire Aleem Dar's verdict with the use of technology. However, they had no reviews left.

At the time of the incident, Broad was not out on 37. He went on to add another 28 runs as England secured a controversial 14-run victory. Then Australia coach Darren Lehmann had labelled Broad a "blatant cheat".

Moeen Ali claims Australian player called him "Osama"

In 2018, England all-rounder Moeen Ali revealed that an Australian player called him "Osama" during the 2015 Ashes. In his autobiography, Ali claimed he was abused during the first Ashes Test at Cardiff in 2015, in which he made 77 in the first innings and took five wickets for the match in England's 169-run win.

Johnson almost 'punched' Kevin Peterson

Former Australian bowler Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to hit ex-England batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009.

The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation.

Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' revealed that at the time, he was dealing with personal matters off the field which may have played a role in him being driven to the edge by KP. He said he had had enough of Pietersen's antics and confronted the former England captain face to face.

Bairstow-Bancroft 'headbutt' incident

In the 2017-18 Ashes series, England wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow was under investigation following a late-night incident with new Australian Test opener Cameron Bancroft.

The alleged incident, which took place on a night out in Perth in October 2017, came to light during Australia's 10-wicket win in Brisbane.

While nobody was said to be hurt in the incident, it sparked heated confrontations on the field between Australian players and Bairstow, while he was batting in the second innings of the Brisbane Test and one of the funniest cricket press conferences you would ever find on Youtube.

