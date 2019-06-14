ICC CWC 19 SL vs Aus Preview: Aussies look to maintain winning streak

Defending champions Australia cricket team will face Sri Lanka cricket team in match 20 of the ICC Wrold Cup 2019 at the Oval on Saturday. After registering a nervy win against Pakistan, Australia will look to come out with a commanding performance when they meet Sri Lanka in their fifth World Cup encounter at the Oval. With six points in four games, the defending champions are sitting at the third spot in the points table while Sri Lanka is languishing at fifth spot with four points in four matches.

One of the things that has been witnessed in Australia's campaign so far is that none of the games have been easy for them. Barring their first game against Afghanistan, the mighty Aussies have had to grind and struggle to registers wins against West Indies and Pakistan. With David Warner, who scored a clinical century agaisnt Paksitan, is returning to his usual batting fluency, Australia's top-order, with skipper and Usman Khawaja, looks more formidable, while the middle-order has been in good form to begin with.

Their bowling, too, is in fine form with leading their pace battery. While they were taken for plenty by the strong batting line-up of the Men in Blue, they put up a good show against Pakistan and will look to keep the foot on the pedal.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka, have four points from four games, which includes two washouts.

In their two completed games, Dimuth Karunaratne's men have not looked a very challenging side. Their batting has been in tatters, providing little chance to the bowlers to get them back into the game.

The onus, will however, be on Karunaratne and Kusal Perera to make sure they play positive brand of cricket and provide enough runs for the likes of to unleash themselves against the five-time world champions.

Here is the playing 11 prediction for SL vs Aus Sri Lanka Playing 11: Kusal Perera (WK), (C), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva , Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Jeevan Mendis/Vandersay, Laith Malinga and Suranga Lakmal.

Australia Playing 11: Aaron Finch(C), David Warner, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(WK), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Kane Richardson.

ICC World Cup 2019, Match 20: Live streaming details Date and Day: June 15, 2019, Saturday. Place: The Oval, London Time: 3:00 pm IST, 10:30 am local time The World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka vs Australia match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka vs Australia match will be available on Hotstar.