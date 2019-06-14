ICC CWC 19 SL vs Aus Preview: Aussies look to maintain winning streak

JUST IN
With six points in four games, the defending champions are sitting at the third spot in the World Cup 2019 points table while Sri Lanka are languishing at fifth spot with four points in four matches

Australia's captain Aaron Finch, right is congratulated by teammate Australia's David Warner after getting 50 runs not out during the Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan at the County Ground in Taunton, south west England
Defending champions Australia cricket team will face Sri Lanka cricket team in match 20 of the ICC Wrold Cup 2019 at the Oval on Saturday. After registering a nervy win against Pakistan, Australia will look to come out with a commanding performance when they meet Sri Lanka in their fifth World Cup encounter at the Oval. With six points in four games, the defending champions are sitting at the third spot in the ICC World Cup 2019 points table while Sri Lanka is languishing at fifth spot with four points in four matches.

One of the things that has been witnessed in Australia's campaign so far is that none of the games have been easy for them. Barring their first game against Afghanistan, the mighty Aussies have had to grind and struggle to registers wins against West Indies and Pakistan. With David Warner, who scored a clinical century agaisnt Paksitan, is returning to his usual batting fluency, Australia's top-order, with skipper Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja, looks more formidable, while the middle-order has been in good form to begin with.

Their bowling, too, is in fine form with Mitchell Starc leading their pace battery. While they were taken for plenty by the strong batting line-up of the Men in Blue, they put up a good show against Pakistan and will look to keep the foot on the pedal.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka, have four points from four games, which includes two washouts.

In their two completed games, Dimuth Karunaratne's men have not looked a very challenging side. Their batting has been in tatters, providing little chance to the bowlers to get them back into the game.

The onus, will however, be on Karunaratne and Kusal Perera to make sure they play positive brand of cricket and provide enough runs for the likes of Lasith Malinga to unleash themselves against the five-time world champions.


Here is the playing 11 prediction for SL vs Aus

Sri Lanka Playing 11: Kusal Perera (WK), Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva , Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Jeevan Mendis/Vandersay, Laith Malinga and Suranga Lakmal.


Australia Playing 11: Aaron Finch(C), David Warner, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(WK), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Kane Richardson.


ICC World Cup 2019, Match 20: Sri Lanka vs Australia Live streaming details

Date and Day: June 15, 2019, Saturday.

Place: The Oval, London

Time: 3:00 pm IST, 10:30 am local time

The World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka vs Australia match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka vs Australia match will be available on Hotstar.


Sri Lanka vs Australia Squads:

Australia World Cup squad: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon

Sri Lanka World Cup squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Dhananjaya de Silva, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay
First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 22:55 IST

