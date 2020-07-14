ICC likely to discuss fate of T20 World Cup in next board meeting

The Council (ICC) is likely to discuss the fate of the T20 World Cup 2020 scheduled to be held in Australia in its next board meeting.

The apex body of is yet to decide its next board meeting date. However, the sources within the ICC told news agency ANI that the meeting could take place over the next week or so but there is no confirmed date for the same.

"As of now no date is decided, but it will be there over the next one week or so but date not confirmed," sources within the ICC told ANI.



When asked about the agenda such as announcement on the T20 world cup and election in ICC, the source added, "as of now no details have been issued but there are chances that T20 WC will be discussed."

The T20 World Cup 2020 is slated to be played in Australia from October 18 to November 15.

Earlier in the month, ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar had stepped down after two, two-year tenures.