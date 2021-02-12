Ind vs Eng: Axar Patel recovers, available for selection for second Test

-
ALSO READ
IND vs ENG 1st Test: Don't want to single out only spinners, says Root
1st Test: India may recall improbable 2008 win vs ENG for motivation today
India vs England 1st Test: Visitors will look to attack on the final day
IND vs ENG: Team India just two short of 100 Test wins in 21st century
India vs England 1st Test preview: Kohli's India set to rely on present
-
India all-rounder Axar Patel has recovered completely and is now available for selection for the second Test in Chennai against England to be played from Saturday.
The all-rounder had complained of pain in his left knee and was ruled out of the first Test. The Board of Control for Cricket in India then had included spinners Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar to the Indian Test squad.
Since Axar is available for selection for the second Test the All-India Senior Selection Committee has now withdrawn Nadeem and Chahar from the main squad and added the duo back to the group of standby players.
"Axar Patel has recovered completely and is now available for selection for the 2nd Paytm Test in Chennai against England to be played from Saturday, 13th February," the BCCI said in an official statement.
India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur
Standby players: K S Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Chahar, Priyank Panchal
Net Bowlers: Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Warrier, Krishnappa Gowtham, Saurabh Kumar
Meanwhile, England pacer Jofra Archer will miss the second Test against India. Archer picked three wickets in the first Test against India. The injection follows discomfort the fast bowler experienced during the 227-run win in the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
"The issue is not related to any previous injury and it is hoped the treatment will allow the condition to settle down quickly, allowing the player to return to action in time for the third Test in Ahmedabad," said the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in an official statement on Thursday.
England defeated India by 227 runs in the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. England's winning start against India in their ICC World Test Championship series has kept alive the visiting side's hopes of making the final of the nine-team competition.
The victory at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday lifted England to first place and 70.2 percentage points on the points table and they've improved their chances of securing one of the three series results in their favour that could see them through to the final - 3-1, 3-0 or 4-0.
India, who have slipped to the fourth position with 68.3 percentage points, cannot afford another loss in the four-match series and will be looking to win at least two of the remaining three matches to secure a 2-1 or 3-1 result and a place in the final.
The second Test will be played in Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium before the cricketers move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor