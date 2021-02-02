IND vs ENG: India, England players clear Covid-19 tests ahead of 1st Test

-
ALSO READ
IND vs ENG: Kohli sweats it out inside hotel room ahead of Chennai Test
IND vs ENG: Bat deep since teams exploit home conditions, says Rory Burns
India vs England 2021: Virat Kohli, Root face different tests of captaincy
IND vs ENG: Don't think Indian pitches will turn from the start, says Burns
ENG vs IND 2021: England spinners' tap may run dry on dry Indian pitches
-
Members of the Indian and England cricket teams have returned three negative tests for COVID-19 during their six-day quarantine, clearing the way for their first full strength net sessions three days before the opening Test here on Friday.
Fresh from their triumph in Australia, the Indian players got some much needed time at home before entering the bio-bubble for the home series in batches from Wednesday last week.
"The Indian Cricket Team completed their quarantine period today in Chennai. Three RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 were conducted at regular intervals and all tests have returned negative results. The team will have their first outdoor session today from 5:00 PM and nets sessions will begin from tomorrow," read an update from BCCI.
England players such as Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Rory Burns, who did not travel with the team to Sri Lanka for an earlier assignment, completed their quarantine earlier and have been training.
"All PCR tests from yesterday's test have returned negative results. The England party are now out of quarantine and will train for the first time as a full group at the stadium tomorrow afternoon 2pm-5pm (IST)," read an update from the England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson.
The England squad had flown into Chennai from Sri Lanka on Wednesday, having won the Test series 2-0 there.
The four-Test series against Virat Kohli's men is going to be a much bigger challenge for the side, which last won in India in 2012.
India are on a roll having beaten Australia in their own backyard twice in the last three years, most recently in January.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor