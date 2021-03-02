Ind vs Eng: Michael Vaughan takes a dig at the pitch ahead of fourth Test

-
ALSO READ
Split captaincy cannot work in our culture, says former skipper Kapil Dev
Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test: Vaughan hails Ashwin's ruthless batting performance
India missed Rohit Sharma, Dhoni in Sydney ODI: Holding
The Axar-Ashwin show: India hammer England in day-night Test inside 2 days
Ponting 'shocked' and could not comprehend how India's 'A team' won series
-
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Tuesday, once again, took a dig at the wickets that have been prepared in the ongoing Test series between India and England.
Vaughan has been quite vocal in his criticism of the pitches used in the series and went a step further and asked for the ICC to look into the wickets prepared after the third game ended in two days.
Taking to Instagram, Vaughan on Tuesday shared a picture of him standing in dugup soil with a bat in his hands. "Preparations going well for the 4th Test !! #OnOn #INDvENG," he wrote in the caption.
Riding on brilliant spells of spin bowling from Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin, India had registered a comprehensive 10-wicket win over England in the pink-ball Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium last week to go 2-1 up in the four-match series.
In the match, both India and England batsmen failed to shine. But critics have looked to blame the pitch for the failure of the batsmen. Commenting on the pitch during the match, Vaughan had tweeted: "Let's be honest this is not a 5 day Test pitch !! #INDvENG."
However, after the match, Rohit Sharma had clarified that he did not think the pitch had any demons. Even India skipper Virat Kohli was vocal about the dreadful batting display from the two teams.
If India manage to win or draw the final Test against England, then the side will qualify for the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) and they will take on New Zealand in the summit clash. The fourth Test will begin on Thursday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor