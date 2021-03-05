Ind vs Eng: Rahul Dravid told me to focus on line and length, says Siraj

-
India pacer Mohammed Siraj, who took two important wickets on the opening day of the fourth Test, has credited former skipper Rahul Dravid for helping the fast bowler stay consistent with his line and length.
Siraj dismissed England skipper Joe Root and then piled further misery on the visitors with the wicket of set batsman Jonny Bairstow against the run of play in the second session at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.
The right-arm pacer revealed that Dravid had asked him to focus on his fitness and line and length if he wanted to excel at the highest level.
"When Rahul sir saw me performing well in Ranji Trophy, he picked me in India A for the South Africa tour. He said to me that my line and length are very good and I must focus on fitness and my length. Whenever I played for India A, Rahul sir supported me. He didn't say much but only told me to focus on the line and length," said Siraj during the virtual press conference after the end of the first day's play.
Spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin spun a web over visitors as England was bundled out for 205 in the first innings. Elaborating on India's bowling performance, Siraj -- while replying to a query from ANI -- said: "Yes we have played many games in India, so we know where we must bowl to get a wicket. On any wicket, our plan is always to not try much and bowl simple and consistent length."
In reply to England's 205, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara showed great application as India ended the opening day of the fourth and final Test in the driver's seat despite losing opener Shubman Gill in the third session.
