IND vs SL: India's white-ball players for Sri Lanka tour arrives in Mumbai

-
ALSO READ
India vs Sri Lanka: Dhawan to lead, Shaw and Padikkal earn call-ups
IPL 2021 to begin on April 9, final on May 30; check full schedule here
IND vs ENG 2021 full schedule, venue, squad, live telecast, head to head
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI playing 11, toss result, live streaming
IND vs ENG 2nd T20: India looks to bounce back after disappointing start
-
India's white ball squad, led by Shikhar Dhawan, has arrived here and straightaway went for a two-week quarantine.
The team members will be under quarantine till June 28 and undergo six RT-PCR tests on alternate days before flying off to Colombo for the six-match series against Sri Lanka, starting on July 13.
"#TeamIndia's limited-overs squad for the Sri Lanka series has assembled in Mumbai. Good to see some new and happy faces in the squad," the BCCI tweeted, along with pictures of some players, including that of Dhawan.
It is understood that all the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that will be followed by the Lanka-bound squad will be same as those of the first team currently in the United Kingdom for the World Test Championship final and five-match series against England.
"All the rules will be same like we followed in England. The outstation players came by charter flight and some flew business class of commercial airline," a BCCI source privy to development had told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
"They will do seven days of room quarantine and then can meet in common areas inside the bio-bubble. The players will do gym sessions in staggered manner."
While the three-match ODI series starts on July 13, it is expected that Indian team will have match simulation practice (situational training) after individual sessions, following three days of room quarantine at the team hotel in Colombo.
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has already announced that NCA director Rahul Dravid will be the head coach of the white ball side.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor