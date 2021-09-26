India avoid clean sweep, beat Australia by 2 wickets in women's 3rd ODI

Young Yastika Bhatia hit her maiden half-century, while Shafali Verma too shone with the bat at the top as India registered a two-wicket win over in the third and final ODI to avoid a series sweep here on Sunday.

won the three-match series 2-1.

Chasing a competitive 265, Verma scored 56 off 91 balls, while Bhatia hit an aggressive 64 off 69 deliveries with the help of nine boundaries to lay the foundation of the visitors' win.

Towards the end, Deepti Sharma (31 off 30) and Sneh Rana (30 off 27) shared 33 runs for the seventh wicket to take India closer to victory.

India then suffered a jolt when Deepti departed in the 47th over but Rana was in ominous form and looked in a hurry, hitting Tahlia McGrath for three consecutive boundaries in the same over.

Jhulan Goswami (8 not out) finished off the chase with a boundary with three balls to spare to end Australia's 26 match winning streak.

Annabel Sutherland was the pick of the bowlers for with figures of 3 for 30.

Earlier, Indian bowlers again let Australia off the hook as the home team recovered from a wobble to post a competitive 264 for nine.

Struggling at 87 for four in the 25th over, the hosts recovered through a 98-run stand between Ashleigh Gardner (67) and last-match centurion Beth Mooney (52).

Tahlia McGrath chipped in with a brisk 47 off 32 balls.

For India, medium pacer Pooja Vastrakar finished with figures of 3/46, while seasoned seamer Jhulan Goswami picked up three wickets giving away 37 runs.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss at the Harrup Park, Australia were off to a sedate start with the returning Rachael Haynes (13) and Alyssa Healy (35) putting on 41 runs for the first wicket in 8.1 overs.

Coming off a heartbreaking loss in the second ODI, Goswami provided the opening breakthrough when she had Haynes caught at mid-off while the batter tried to play one over the top.

India rejoiced again four balls later as a beautiful Goswami delivery lured skipper Meg Lanning to go for a drive only to nick it to wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh.

Australia lost two more wickets before the recovery began.

The action now shifts to the lone Test of the tour to be played in Carrara from September 30, followed by three T20 Internationals at the same venue, starting October 7.

Brief scores:



Australia women: 264/9 in 50 overs (Ashleigh Gardner 67, Beth Mooney 52; Jhulan Goswami 3/37, Pooja Vastrakar 3/46).

India women: 266 for 8 in 49.3 overs (Yastika Bhatia 64, Shafali Verma 56; Annabel Sutherland 3/30).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)