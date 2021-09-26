IPL 2021: CSK vs KKR playing 11, live toss time and ahead-to-head stats

-
In Match 38 of 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi today. On a roll post IPL 2021's resumption, both CSK and KKR would look to continue their winning streak when the two most impressive sides of the tournament's second phase lock horns against each other in the second double header.
2021 IPL points table and team rankings
2021 IPL latest news
Both Chennai and Kolkata have registered two wins out of as many games in UAE leg of IPL 2021, and the two sides would be desperate to outwit each other in their bid to register a hat-trick of victories.
CSK vs KKR playing 11 prediction
CSK playing 11 (probables): Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.
KKR playing 11 (probables): Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.
CSK vs KKR head to head
- Total matches played: 24
- CSK won: 15
- KKR won: 8
- No result: 1
- CSK highest score vs KKR: 220
- KKR highest score vs CSK: 202
- CSK lowest score vs KKR: 114
- KKR lowest score vs CSK: 108
When will the CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 match be played?
The CSK vs KKR match is scheduled to take place on September 26, Sunday.
Where will CSK vs KKR match will be played?
The venue for the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
What will be the match timings for the T20 match between CSK and KKR?
The IPL match between the Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 3:30 pm IST.
At what time will the CSK vs KKR IPL match live toss take place?
The CSK vs KKR live toss between MS Dhoni and Eoin Morgan will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 3:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 match live in India?
The CSK vs KKR will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.
How to live stream the CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 match in India?
The live streaming of CSK vs KKR IPL match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.
Here are the squads of both the teams:
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Sam Curran, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma.
Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Ishant Sharma, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel.
