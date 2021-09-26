IPL 2021: CSK vs KKR playing 11, live toss time and ahead-to-head stats

In Match 38 of 14th edition of (IPL 2021), (CSK) will lock horns with (KKR) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi today. On a roll post IPL 2021's resumption, both CSK and KKR would look to continue their winning streak when the two most impressive sides of the tournament's second phase lock horns against each other in the second double header.

Both Chennai and Kolkata have registered two wins out of as many games in UAE leg of IPL 2021, and the two sides would be desperate to outwit each other in their bid to register a hat-trick of victories.

CSK vs KKR playing 11 prediction



CSK playing 11 (probables): Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

KKR playing 11 (probables): Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

CSK vs KKR head to head

Total matches played: 24

CSK won: 15

KKR won: 8

No result: 1

CSK highest score vs KKR: 220

KKR highest score vs CSK: 202

CSK lowest score vs KKR: 114

KKR lowest score vs CSK: 108

Know about (CSK) vs (KKR) IPL match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:

The CSK vs KKR match is scheduled to take place on September 26, Sunday.

Where will CSK vs KKR match will be played?



The venue for the vs T20 match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What will be the match timings for the T20 match between CSK and KKR?



The IPL match between the Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

At what time will the CSK vs KKR IPL match live toss take place?



The CSK vs KKR live toss between and will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 3:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the CSK vs KKR match live in India?



The CSK vs KKR will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.

How to live stream the CSK vs KKR match in India?



The live streaming of CSK vs KKR IPL match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.

Here are the squads of both the teams:



Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Sam Curran, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma.

