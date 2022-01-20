India drop to 3rd in ICC Test rankings, Aus on top after dominant Ashes

-
ALSO READ
ICC T20 World Cup full schedule, venues, timings, teams, points system
A quick rundown on the Ashes ahead of Australia vs England 3rd test
Joe Root keeps England lineup under wraps for first Ashes test
Australia wins 2nd Ashes test against England by 275 runs to take 2-0 lead
Ashes, 4th Test: Stokes in middle as Australia need 6 wickets to win
-
Australia displaced India from the top of the Test rankings after their 4-0 drubbing of England in the recently-concluded Ashes series, even as the Virat Kohli-led side squandered a 1-0 lead to go down against South Africa.
After suffering a 1-2 series loss in South Africa, India dropped to the third spot while inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) winners New Zealand held onto their second position after a 1-1 drawn series at home against Bangladesh, which included the hosts' first ever loss to Bangladesh at home across formats.
South Africa's 2-1 win over India at home took them one spot up to fifth place, while England were in fourth position after a disastrous Ashes campaign Down Under.
India lost the top spot by losing the second and third Tests after winning the first in Centurion.
Australia, with 119 points, are three ahead of India in the rankings.
Overall, India played 14 Tests in 2021 and managed to win eight out of them. They lost three Tests last year, including the heart-breaking defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand.
Pakistan went down one spot to sixth, while Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Ireland retained their positions.
The South Africa tour was Kohli's final assignment as India Test captain as he stepped down following the series defeat.
Before the T20 World Cup last year, Kohli announced his decision to quit as India's T20I captain and in December, he was replaced as the ODI skipper too, by Rohit Sharma.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor