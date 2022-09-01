India names squad for SAFF U-17 Football C'ship set to begin from Sept 5

-
ALSO READ
Reigning champions FC Goa announce 26-member squad for Durand Cup 2022
Tourist activity slowly picking up in Nepal as Covid restrictions are eased
George Fernandes and his ambiguities
Nepal govt to close its border points for 72 hrs prior to local elections
Joint report to be submitted to PMs of India and Nepal: EPG member
-
Head coach Bibiano Fernandes on Thursday named a 23-member India squad for the SAFF U-17 Championship which kicks off in Colombo on September 5.
India begin their campaign against Bhutan on the opening day of the tournament. The final is slated for September 16.
"The boys have worked so hard over the months. They are excited. They are hitting the ground with high levels of intensity and motivation," said Bibiano.
"We believe this batch has what it takes to outdo what the previous two batches achieved. Our short-term aim is to win the SAFF U17 Championship and qualify for the AFC U17 Championships as group leaders," the coach stated.
Squad:
GOALKEEPERS: Sahil, Julfikar Gazi, Tajamul Islam.
DEFENDERS: Ricky Meetei, Mukul Panwar, Manjot Singh Dhami, Balkaran Singh, Suraj Kumar Singh, Chandan Yadav.
MIDFIELDERS: Gurnaj Singh Grewal, Korou Singh, Lalpekhlua, Vanlalpeka Guite, Boby Singh, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Huzafah Ahmam Dar, Ngarin Shaiza, Danny Meitei, Lalhmingchhuanga Fanai, Faizan Wahid, Obed Mangminhao Haokip.
FORWARDS: Thanglalsoun Gangte, Aman.
Fixtures for India's matches:
September 5: Bhutan vs India (IST 3.30pm).
September 9: India vs Nepal (IST 3.30pm).
September 12: Semi-finals (IST 3.30pm and 8pm).
September 14: Final (IST 7pm).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor