India's decision to not play Kuldeep Yadav is ridiculous, says Vaughan

-
ALSO READ
Dhoni asked me to keep it at the stumps for hat-trick delivery: Kuldeep
Kuldeep Yadav had 'a strong feeling' that KKR would win IPL 2019 title
I'm ready to unleash special deliveries this IPL season: Kuldeep Yadav
Indians bowled pretty straight making it hard to score: Matthew Wade
IND VS AUS: Debutants Gill and Siraj impress with boldness, self-assurance
-
Former skipper Michael Vaughan on Friday slammed India for leaving left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav out of the opening Test against England, calling it a "ridiculous decision".
Yadav has been warming the bench for more than three months now, including the tour of Australia, where he featured in just one ODI.
With Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of the first two Tests against England due to an injury, many former players, including Irfan Pathan, had backed Yadav for a place in the team.
"Ridiculous decision by #India not to play @imkuldeep18!!! If he isn't going to play at home with the injuries they have when is he going to play!!! #INDvENG," Vaughan wrote on his twitter handle.
Yadav missed out again on Friday with India going with left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, who was on standby, for the first Test in Chennai after spin bowling all-rounder Axar Patel was ruled out.
Yadav has so far played six Tests and picked 24 wickets. He played his last Test against Australia at Sydney in January 2019.
On the opening day of the first Test, England were in good position, reaching a comfortable 263 for three at stumps, riding on skipper Joe Root's unbeaten 197-ball 128 and opener Dom Sibley's 87 off 286 balls.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor