India's Lakshya Sen sails into third round of French Open badminton

-
ALSO READ
Olympics 2021: Badminton full schedule, match time, live telecast in India
French Open 2021: Nadal beats Popyrin 6-3, 6-2, 7-6, advances to 2nd round
Denmark Open: Lakshya enters second round; Saina, Prannoy, Kashyap lose
Euro Cup 2021 round of 16 schedule, qualification scenarios, team standings
India to host badminton world championship in 2026, says BWF
-
India's Lakshya Sen sailed into third round of the French Open badminton men's singles event with a comfortable win over Singapore's Loh Kean Yew here on Thursday.
Sen won his second round match 21-17 21-13 in 40 minutes.
But it was curtains for the mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy as they lost their round of 16 match.
The Indians lost to Indonesia's Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti 21-15, 17-21, 19-21.
The India duo dominated the first game but its Indonesian opponents came back strongly to claim the next two games and the match in their favour.
In another men's singles match, Sameer Verma retired hurt against Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito at the end of the second game when the scoreline read 16-21 21-12.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor