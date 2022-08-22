ODI WC qualification: Tough road ahead for WI; Pak, NZ may get direct entry

-
ALSO READ
India Women vs West Indies Women Live Streaming: When and Where to watch
India men's cricket team leaves for Zimbabwe ahead of 3-match ODI series
CWC 2022 India vs West Indies: Women in blue face the Caribbean juggernaut
CWC 2022 IND W vs WI W: Toss, India and West Indies Playing 11 prediction
This too shall pass. Stay strong: Babar Azam's message to Virat Kohli
-
Pakistan and New Zealand, following their ODI series victories against Netherlands and West Indies respectively on Sunday, have strengthened their chances of direct qualification for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup to be held in India next year.
However, the West Indies will have to rely on other results if they are to avoid next year's Qualifier.
Babar Azam's side registered a narrow nine-run triumph over a fighting Netherlands in Rotterdam on Sunday and moved equal on points with second-placed Bangladesh as a result of the win.
Only net run rate separates Pakistan from Bangladesh now, with England leading all teams on 125 points from their 18 matches played.
New Zealand's five-wicket win over the West Indies also saw them gain a crucial 10 Cricket World Cup Super League points as they maintained fourth place on the standings with a total of 110 points, according to ICC.
The result from the series decider at the Kensington Oval in Barbados was not kind for West Indies though, who have now completed all 24 of their Super League matches and sit seventh on the current standings.
Only the top eight teams will qualify directly for the 50-over World Cup in India, and West Indies would need a host of other results going their way if they are to remain inside that top eight at the end of the qualification period.
India have a chance to go ahead of fifth-placed Afghanistan when they take on Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI of their series in Harare on Monday.
Should West Indies finish outside the top eight on the standings they will be forced into the Qualifier in Zimbabwe next year, alongside the remaining teams and five Associate sides just to earn their ticket to next year's 50-over global tournament.
West Indies are the two-time winners of the World Cup having lifted the trophy in 1975 and 1979 and also finished runners-up in 1983.
--IANS
akm/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor