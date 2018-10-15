India settles for silver after losing in men's hockey 5s of Youth Olympics

India lost 2-4 to Malaysia in the final of the men's hockey 5s competition at the third Youth Olympic Games to settle for the silver medal on Sunday.

Skipper Vivek Sagar Prasad's brace went in vain as Malaysia made a valiant fight back in the second half to clinch the yellow metal.

It was India which took the lead in the third minute through Vivek but their joy was short-lived as Malaysia drew parity in the fifth minute through Firodus Rosdi.

A minute later Vivek struck again as India went into the breather leading by a narrow one goal margin.

But the game completely changed in the second half as Akhimullah Anuar (14th, 19th) scored two goals while Amirul Azahar found the back of the Indian net in the 17th minute to hand Malaysia a commanding 4-2 lead.

From there on it proved to be an uphill task for India as Malaysia defended in numbers and didn't allow their opponents any inroads into their citadel.