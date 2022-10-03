India U-17 team beats WSS Barcelona Club in last match of exposure tour

In the final match of their exposure tour, the India U-17 Women's National team decisively crushed WSS Club 17-1 on Sunday at the Soccerland stadium in .

India made a dominant start to the game with Anita finding the net as early as the third minute. She made most of a cross from the right and tapped it in.

The young tigresses made things tougher for the opponents as they continued to maintain complete control over the proceedings. By the half time, India raced to a 14-0 lead with goals from Anita (5', 11', 12',16', 27'), Nitu Linda (7', 12', 34', 38'), Lynda Kom (8', 15') and Neha (20', 22').

Changing over, Coach Thomas Dennerby started the game with the substitute squad.

WSS Club seemed to be better in the second session as they came up with a resilient show at the back. Custodian Maria Flores made some brilliant saves to keep her side from conceding more goals. Finally, the local side managed to open their scoresheet through Sandra in the 54th minute.

Minutes later, Lavanya tried her luck from the right but was saved. She got the rebound and made no mistake to slot it home making it 15-1. Two minutes later, Rejiya scored from Sudha's cross.

India added more gloss to the scoreline in the 75th minute, as Sudha found the target after going past the WSS defence off a Rejiya's cross. She sent the ball to the top corner of the net with a perfect shot.

The Indian U17 team will be seen in the FIFA World Cup that is being hosted by India.

