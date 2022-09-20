- Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' is India's official entry for Oscars 2023
India vs Australia 1st T20I Live Updates: Australia choose to field first
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Team India in a huddle at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali before the first India vs Australia ODI. Photo:@ BCCI
IND vs AUS 1ST T20I Live Updates
The Indian cricket team will be facing World Champions Australia in a three-match series, starting with the first match on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Chandigarh.
The three matches against Australia and three more against South Africa will be the final preparation for the men in blue before they head down for the T20 World Cup 2022. Thus this series would give yet another chance for Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma as captain and coach to either experiment or play with a settled unit and carry it to the World Cup.
Ind vs Aus Toss:
Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss against India’s Rohit Sharma and decided to field first at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.
Tim David makes his Australia debut
All the focus will be on Tim David, representing Australia for the first time, having already played international cricket for Singapore. He gave up his Singaporean citizenship and chose his father's country after his big-hitting prowess got noticed worldwide.
Along with David, Nathan Ellis and Cameroon Green will also be in focus. They have replaced the likes of Mitchell Starc and Mitch Marsh, who are sure to play eleven probables for the T20 World Cup.
As for India, they have rested Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav has been given the chance to open the bowling. Among the choice of keepers, Dinesh Karthik has been preferred over Rishabh Pant.
India's playing 11
Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal
Australia's playing 11
Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Ind vs Aus: Pitch report
The pitch at Mohali has always been friendly to pace and bounce, and it will likely remain the same for this game. There would be a bit of dew as it is always in north India. Chasing would be a more straightforward job here
India vs Australia 1st T20I Live Updates: Catch all the action from the first T20I of the three-match series between India and Australia from PCA Stadium Mohali, Chandigarh
