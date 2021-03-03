India vs England: Brad Hogg bats for Ashwin's return to India ODI squad

-
Former Australia all-rounder Brad Hogg has called for Ravichandran Ashwin's inclusion in India's ODI squad, saying the senior off-spinner is a wicket-taker who also adds depth to batting.
Replying to a tweet by a fan, Hogg said Ashwin would be a great addition to Indian side in the 50-over format.
"I think it is a great option, gives the batting line up extra depth allowing the top order to be more aggressive at the top," Hogg said in reply to a tweet by a fan asking if Ashwin can make a comeback to ODI cricket.
"And he is a wicket taking option with the ball, as well as economical. Get him back in. #INDvENG #Cricket," Hogg tweeted.
Ashwin, who has featured in 111 ODIs and 46 T20Is, besides 77 Tests, has been out of India's limited overs side for a few years now. He last appeared in an ODI game in June 2017.
The 34-year-old played a major role in India's historic Test series victory in Australia earlier this year. In the third Test against England last week, he became the fourth Indian to take 400 Test wickets.
The fourth and final Test between India and England begins on Thursday in Ahmedabad. The hosts lead the series 2-1.
After the Test series, the two teams are scheduled to play five T20Is and three ODIs.
