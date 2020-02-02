JUST IN
India vs New Zealand 5th T20 Live: Kohli and company eyes 5-0 whitewash

The India vs New Zealand 5th T20 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary from 12:30 pm IST

BS Web Team 

India vs New Zealand
New Zealand's Tim Seifert is run out during the Twenty/20 cricket international between India and New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday. Photo: AP | PTI
India cricket team led by Virat Kohli will eye a 5-0 whitewash, when they take on New Zealand in the fifth T20 International at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui today. While, New Zealand cricket team will play for their pride after they lost the third and fourth T20 in the Super Over, having dominated majority of the game in both the encounters. Hopefully, Kiwis regular skipper Kane Williamson would look to make a comeback in New Zealand playing 11 after missing the previous match due to shoulder injury.
 
India vs New Zealand 5th T20 Live scorecard
 

 
India vs New Zealand 5th T20 live streaming details
 
The India vs New Zealand 5th T20 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary. The same broadcast with Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. You could also watch live streaming of the match on the Hotstar website and app. The live telecast will also be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bangla on the respective regional-language channels of Star Sports 1 from 12:30 pm (IST).
 
