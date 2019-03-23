IPL 2019, KKR vs SRH preview: Warner's return to give Hyderabad an edge

In the second match of VIVO 2019 (IPL 2019), comeback man David Warner would be in focus when last year's finalist (SRH) open their campaign against two-time champions (KKR) at The Eden Gardens on Sunday. Under Warner's captaincy SRH won their maiden IPL title in 2016 and in 2017 he was the leading run-getter for his team. But the Australian opener missed IPL 2018 because of last year's infamous ball-tampering episode in Cape town, and is set make his IPL comeback alongside Steve Smith.

David Warner back after elbow injury



Warner will be the most scrutinised player for SRH in after he was banned for a year over his role in the ball-tampering scandal. While Warner and Smith were banned for a year, young Cameron Bancroft was left out for nine months for his role. Even as his international ban will end on March 28, the left-handed opener is eligible to play in the franchise league and would be hoping to get into his zone to stake a claim in Australia's World Cup squad.

Warner went under the knife for an elbow injury in January during the Bangladesh Premier League but made a successful comeback for his Sydney club Randy Petes with a 77-ball century in a one-day game earlier this month.

team news



Kane Williamson, who led them to runners-up finish in the Aussie's absence last season, will continue to captain Sunrisers, a team that is known for its depth and variation in bowling. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead Sunrisers pace department, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan will be in charge of the spin attack. Sunrisers have traded in Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem and Abhishek Sharma for Shikhar Dhawan, but the it remains to be seen how they overcome the Indian opener's departure.

team news



In KKR's camp, skipper will look to make most of the IPL opportunity to get the selectors' attention. Taking charge of the team after Gautam Gambhir's exit, Karthik led KKR to third place finish following their loss to SRH in the second eliminator in IPL 2018. KKR have roped in Carlos Brathwaite to go along side Andre Russell, as they would look to reinforce their batting firepower with Chris Lynn.

Here are the playing 11 probables of both the teams



SRH playing 11: David Warner, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill/Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, Bhuvneshwar Kumar



KKR playing 11: Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana



IPL 2019, Match 2: Live streaming details



Date and Day: March 24, 2019, and Sunday



Place: The Eden Gardens, Kolkata



Time: 4:00 pm IST



match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Gold in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the match on Hotstar app and website.

Here are the squads of both the teams:



KKR squad: (c), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

SRH squad: Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, David Warner, Deepak Hooda, Mohammad Nabi, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Sreevats Gowsami, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem.