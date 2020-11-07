IPl 2020: Kane Williamson credits SRH bowlers for win against RCB

-
ALSO READ
We just need to do the basics right against Delhi Capitals: Rashid Khan
Williamson's knock took pressure off me, says SRH all-rounder Holder
IPL 2020: Virat Kohli pens emotional note for fans after RCB's exit
IPL 2020: Yuvraj, Archer surprised by umpiring decision in SRH-RCB match
IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad beats RCB by 5 wickets, keeps playoff hopes alive
-
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsman Kane Williamson credited his team's bowlers for restricting Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to a paltry score of 131 runs on Friday.
RCB failed to rise to the challenge in the Eliminator clash against SRH as Jason Holder and T Natarajan starred with the ball to restrict the Virat Kohli-led side to 131/7 in the allotted 20 overs here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium yesterday.
Williamson said the bowlers bowled well considering the quality batting RCB has.
"It was a tough game. It was always going to be so against a class side like RCB. The quality of their batting, restricting them to 131. It was never going to be easy against a class side like RCB. It was a challenge to restrict them. We had time, but with two world-class legspinners it was never going to be easy," Williamson told host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.
"We had to try and get through their spells and they did not give us much at all. It was just nice that we could get through their overs without losing too many wickets," he added.
Kane Williamson smashed his 14th IPL half-century while Holder played a cautious knock as SRH kept their finals hope alive after defeating RCB.
"You try and do your role as well as you can. Batting at 4, it can vary a lot, and surface dependent. It was nice to spend time and make a contribution, put some partnerships together," said Williamson.
"It's been an interesting last two weeks for us. [Holder] is cooler than me! He's playing beautifully," he added.
SRH will now face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 here on Sunday (November 8). The winner of that match will play the summit clash against Mumbai Indians.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor