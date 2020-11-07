We just need to do the basics right against Delhi Capitals: Rashid Khan

-
Ahead of the Qualifier 2 clash against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) spinner Rashid Khan said that the team just needs to do the basics right on Sunday.
Kane Williamson smashed his 14th IPL half-century while Jason Holder played a cautious knock as SRH kept their finals hope alive after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six-wicket in the Eliminator here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday.
Rashid said it was a tough game and hit the right areas as he often gets smashed when he bowls full-length ball.
"It was tough, it was the same kind of feeling like the game against KXIP. A game which is Eliminator, and that pressure as well. Thank god we won it. Just kept it very simple for myself, just hit a good area," Rashid told host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.
"As long as I'm hitting that area, I'm good. I've watched my videos and analysed that most of the time I've been hit when I bowl full. So I try to bowl the right areas. This wicket sometimes you get a skiddy kind of turn," he added.
SRH will now face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 here on Sunday (November 8). The winner of that match will play the summit clash against Mumbai Indians.
"Today it wasn't that, it was a bit slow and not skidding as much as the last time we played here. You just have to keep it simple, back of a length. We just need to do the basics right against Delhi and see what happens," said Rashid.
