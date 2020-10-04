IPL 2020, Match 17: SRH vs MI live streaming, match and toss timing details

In match 17 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), (MI) will take on (SRH) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.



hyderabad seems to be getting its mojo back as the side has again proved that it can defend decent totals, despite dew factor. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, has become a better side as the tournament progressed.



For the David Warner-led side, lead seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar's participation in the match is still in doubt, and if he misses it, it might change the whole equation for the team that has just found some stability.



Bhuvneshwar picked up an injury on Friday night and was unable to complete his final over in the game against Chennai Super Kings. He walked off the field with the help of the team physio.



are unlikely to make any changes to the winning combination as skipper Rohit Sharma is back in business and now the middle order -- Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard is firing too.



Here’s all you need to know about Match 17, MI vs SRH cricket match:

When will the vs IPL match take place?

The MI vs SRH IPL match will be held on October 4, Sunday.

Where will the MI vs SRH IPL match be played?

The venue for Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad match is Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What will be the timings of the MI vs SRH IPL match?

The Match 17 between Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad will begin at 3:30 pm IST or 2:00 pm local time.

At what time MI vs SRH toss will take place?

The MI vs SRH live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 3:00 pm IST or 1:30 pm local time.

Which TV channels will telecast the MI vs SRH IPL match live?

The MI vs SRH IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

Where can one live stream the match between MI vs SRH?

You can watch the live streaming of MI vs SRH match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.