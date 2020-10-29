IPL 2020: Pandya, Morris reprimanded for breaching code of conduct

Mumbai Indians' and Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Chris Morris have been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct.

and RCB competed against each other in the league here on Wednesday. secured a five-wicket win over the Virat Kohli-led side.

"Chris Morris, the all-rounder, has been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against at Abu Dhabi," IPL said in an official release.

It also stated: "Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder, has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL's Code of Conduct during his team's match against at Abu Dhabi."

The statement said that Morris has admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.5 and Pandya has admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.20 of the IPL's Code of Conduct.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.

