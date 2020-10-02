IPL 2020, RCB vs RR preview: Battle of Royals in first-afternoon game

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020: Check Royal Challengers Bangalore schedule, match timing, venue
IPL 2020, RCB vs SRH preview: Virat Kohli begins hunt for elusive title
IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB preview: Virat Kohli eyes second consecutive win
IPL 2020, RR vs KXIP highlights: Tewatia's cameo stuns Kings XI Punjab
IPL 2020, RCB vs MI Highlights: RCB wins in thrilling Super Over game
-
The dew factor will go out of the window but the searing heat will be an issue when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) takes on a better prepared Rajasthan Royals in the first of the 10 IPL double-headers at Sheik Zayed Stadiun, Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Both Royals and the RCB go into Saturday's afternoon match (3:30 pm start) with two wins in three games.
Having played its first two games at Sharjah, the smallest of the three venues, Royals got its strategy wrong in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai.
The Abu Dhabi ground too is on the bigger side and Royals' experience of playing in Dubai will help them take more informed decisions. RCB will also be making its first appearance at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.
With the batsmen unable to hit through the line as consistently as they could do in Sharjah, Royals failed to chase 175 against KKR on Wednesday.
Orange and purple caps holders
Rajasthan Royals' possible playing 11 combnation
Since Rajasthan has a settled overseas players' combination, one possible change in its playing 11 could be replacing pacer Ankit Rajpoot with Varun Aaron, who is yet to get a game.
The team has benched young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal after Jos Buttler's arrival but calls have been growing for his inclusion. With the top three picking themselves, the stylish southpaw can only play in the middle order.
Check IPL latest news and live score from 3:30 pm onwards daily here
RCB's team news
RCB have made a promising start but need to improve its fielding and death bowling. Navdeep Saini bowled a tidy Super Over against Mumbai Indians to get his team over the line after RCB leaked as many as 79 runs in the last four overs for the game to be tied.
The Bangalore franchise made three changes in the previous clash and are likely to give those players - Isuru Udana, Adam Zampa and Gurkeerat Mann - another go.
The move to open the bowling with Washington Sundar paid off as the offie returned with figures of 12 for one in four overs in a game where more than 400 runs were scored.
Ab de Villiers has shown ominous touch and it must be heartening for the team management to see Shivam Dube providing the big hits towards the end against Mumbai Indians.
Skipper Kohli is yet to set the tournament on fire and Saturday could be his day.
Here are the squads:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor