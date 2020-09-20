IPL 2020, RCB vs SRH preview: Virat Kohli begins hunt for elusive title

will begin his quest for an elusive IPL title when perennial under-achievers (RCB) take on David Warner's low profile but consistent (SRH) in third match of at Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

Both teams possess dangerous batsmen who can single-handedly take the game away from the opposition.

Kohli has always led from the front but he knows his search for a maiden title will remain incomplete if the team doesn't perform in all departments.



RCB team news

The addition of Australian limited overs captain to the squad gives the star-studded batting line up more firepower. Expectations are also high from highly rated young opener Devdutt Padikal.



Following a nightmarish 2019 season when they finished last, RCB seem to have much better balance but there ability to hit late in the innings is yet to be tested.



RCB also boasts of a potent spin unit, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will again be the key as he has been over the past seasons with Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Adam Zampa and Moeen Ali lending more options.

RCB have also addressed the issue of their weak death bowling that plagued its campaign last season. The franchise has bought South African bowling all-rounder Chris Morris.

RCB tentative playing 11: Aaron Finch, Parthiv Patel/Devdutt Paddikal, (c), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav / Pawan Negi, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal,

SRH Team news



On the other hand, Warner, whose exploits in the IPL include winning the 'Orange Cap' thrice and leading his side to a maiden title triumph in 2016, will once again pair up with the dangerous

The formidable opening duo, that shattered multiple records including the highest opening partnership in IPL history against RCB last season, will hope to emulate the previous edition's exploits. Sunrisers also have the batting prowess of Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mitchell Marsh and Fabian Allen.



Sunrisers' blind spot also lies in the lack of depth in their batting order. The franchise has invested in youngsters like Virat Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, and Abdul Samad and the management in the hopes that one of them could become the vital cog in the middle order.

A team that is known for its depth and variation in bowling, Sunrisers' core unit remains unchanged. will spearhead the pace department with Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul and Basil Thampi playing secondary roles.

Armed with presence of the top T20 bowler Afghanistan leggie and no.1 all-rounder in the format Mohammad Nabi, who was in a terrific form in the recently-concluded CPL, Sunrisers have one of the best spin bowling attacks in the tournament. They also have left-armer Shahbaz Nadeem.

SRH tentative playing 11: (c), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi

Coaching staffs of both the teams:

At the helm of both sides are Australians, Sunrisers have appointed Trevos Baylis, who guided England to their maiden ODI World Cup title last year, as coach, RCB has placed its faith in Simon Katich to lead them.



Full list of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s players along with their salaries:



Player Team Retained/bought Price (Rs cr) Virat Kohli RCB Retained 17.00 A B de Villiers RCB Retained 11.00 Chris Morris RCB Bought 10.00 Yuzvendra Chahal RCB Retained 6.00 Shivam Dube RCB Retained 5.00 Aaron Finch RCB Bought 4.40 Umesh Yadav RCB Retained 4.20 Adam Zampa RCB replaced Kane Richardsom 1.50 Washington Sundar RCB Retained 3.20 Navdeep Saini RCB Retained 3.00 Mohammed Siraj RCB Retained 2.60 Dale Steyn RCB Bought 2.00 Moeen Ali RCB Retained 1.70 Parthiv Patel RCB Retained 1.70 Pawan Negi RCB Retained 1.00 Gurkeerat Mann Singh RCB Retained 0.50 Isuru Udana RCB Bought 0.50 Devdutt Padikkal RCB Retained 0.20 Joshua Philippe RCB Bought 0.20 Pavan Deshpande (uncapped) RCB Bought 0.20 Shahbaz Ahmad (uncapped) RCB Bought 0.20



Here is the full squad of Sunerisers Hyderabad: