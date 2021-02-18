IPL 2021 Auction: Harbhajan goes unsold, Mumbai bags Piyush Chawla

Indian spinner on Thursday did not find any takers and he went unsold in the ongoing (IPL) mini players auction.

Piyush Chawla was picked up by Mumbai Indians for Rs 2.4 crore. England's Adil Rashid who had his base price as Rs 1.5 crore did not find any takers and he went unsold. Afghanistan's Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman and Indian spinner Rahul Sharma also went unsold.

Earlier, Glenn Maxwell (14.25 crore), Chris Morris (16.25 crore), and Jhye Richardson (14 crore) were the biggest buys in the ongoing auction.

Maxwell was picked up by RCB, while Morris and Richardson went to Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings respectively.

The IPL "mini-auction" this year is witnessing 291 players going under the hammer as England pacer Mark Wood withdrew from the auction at the end moment. All these cricketers have been shortlisted by the eight franchises. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from associate nations are up for grabs in the mini-auction.

Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price and two Indian players - and Kedar Jadhav - and eight overseas players - Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy, and Mark Wood chose to be slotted in the highest bracket.

However, right on the eve of the auction, England pacer Wood decided to withdraw his name in order to spend time with his family, reported ESPNcricinfo.

Twelve players are on the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of Rs 1 crore.

