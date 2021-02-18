IPL Auction: Moeen Ali goes to CSK for Rs 7 cr, Shakib picked up by KKR

Bangladesh all-rounder on Thursday was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing (IPL) mini-auction.

Shakib had his base price as Rs 2 crore, but both Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings made bids for him, and in the end, the Bangladesh all-rounder was sold to KKR for Rs 3.2 crore.

All-rounder Kedar Jadhav went unsold in the auction.

England's all-rounder Moeen Ali was picked by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 7 crore.

Earlier, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 14.25 crore. He had his base price as Rs 2 crore, but a bidding war unfolded between RCB and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The IPL "mini-auction" this year has 291 players going under the hammer as England pacer Mark Wood withdrew from the auction at the end moment.

All these cricketers have been shortlisted by the eight franchises. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from associate nations are up for grabs in the mini-auction.

Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price and two Indian players - Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav - and eight overseas players - Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy, and Mark Wood chose to be slotted in the highest bracket.

However, right on the eve of the auction, England pacer Wood decided to withdraw his name in order to spend time with his family, reported ESPNcricinfo.

12 players are on the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of Rs 1 crore.

