IPL 2021, KKR vs RR highlights: Samson, Miller help RR win by 6 wickets
Business Standard

IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals beats KKR by 6 wickets for second win of season

Chasing a modest 134, Royals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in their Indian Premier League match on Saturday.

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Sanju Samson, Rajasthan Royals
File photo of Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson

Chasing a modest 134, Rajasthan Royals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in their Indian Premier League match, here on Saturday.

It is second win of the season for the Royals from five matches while KKR have managed to get just one win under their belt, thus far.

Rahul Tripathi top-scored for KKR with his 36-run knock while others struggled against Royals' pacers.

Skipper Sanju Samson (42) played a responsible unbeaten knock after South African all-rounder Chris Morris (4/23) took four wickets for Royals.

Brief Scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 133 for 9 in 20 overs. (R Tripathi 36, D Karthik 25; C Morris 4/23).

Rajasthan Royals: 134 for 4 in 18.5 overs. (S Samson 42 not out, D Miller 24 not out; V Charavarthy 2/32).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, April 24 2021. 23:25 IST

